Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (L) during the April 11, 2018, presentation of the "Alonso New Energy Karting Center and School" project, which will involve opening several racing academies and go-kart tracks in China in a bid to promote motor racing in the Asian nation. EPA-EFE/Paula Escalada Medrano

Fernando Alonso has taken on the challenge of trying to discover the first Chinese Formula One driver, launching an initiative here Wednesday that will involve opening several academies and go-kart racing tracks in the Asian nation.

"China has the world's biggest population and a great deal of talent. It's very possible we can find the next Chinese Formula One driver. It's just a matter of dedication and working at it professionally," the Spanish McLaren driver said in unveiling the motor-sport promotion program in this metropolis.

The "Alonso New Energy Karting Center and School" project, sponsored by technology conglomerate Tencent and Shanghai Yi Qian Communications, will involve building at least 40 go-kart tracks and setting up between three and five racing academies over the next five years.

The two-time F1 champion founded the Fernando Alonso Circuit and Museum Foundation in 2015 in the northern Spanish city of Oviedo, a project that he said Wednesday had sprung from his desire to "give back something to the sport that has given me so much."

He added that he was happy to be able to extend that project to China.

"It's a long journey but in the coming years our intention is for a passion for kart racing and motor sport to spread throughout China," Alonso said.

Alonso is in China for the third race of the F1 season, which will be held on Sunday at the Shanghai International Circuit.

The Spaniard, who has not finished in the top five of the F1 drivers' standings since 2013, has gotten off to a strong start this season and is currently fourth in the standings with 16 points after two races.

Alonso only tallied 17 points all of last season and has not won a race since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix.