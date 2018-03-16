A handout photo made available by the Olympic Information Service of the International Olympic Committee shows Astrid Fina Paredes of Spain competing during the Snowboard Women's Banked Slalom SB-LL2 run at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the Paralympic Winter Games in Jeongseon, South Korea, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/THOMAS LOVELOCK / OIS/IOC HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Barcelona rider Astrid Fina, who won the bronze in snowboard cross at the Winter Paralympics Games, finished sixth in the slalom event Friday at the Games, which are underway in PyeongChang county in South Korea.

Fina finished with a time of 1:07.11, 10.17 behind winner Bibian Mentel-Spee of the Netherlands, who recorded a time of 56.94.

"I have found it difficult to adapt to the course (...) I have to work psychologically because the circuit got me a little scared in the beginning, as it was frozen. I lacked that bit of madness and I will work to have it," said Fina.

She also said that recent heavy snowfall had affected her training and she was unable to adapt to the circumstances and added that she was already looking forward to the next Winter Paralympics Games in Beijing in 2022.

"I am hooked to this sport. But I still don't know until where I can reach because I am improving every day. Let's see what is my limit," she said.