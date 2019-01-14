Spain's Paula Badosa lost her first round match against Australian Kimberly Birrell at the Australian Open on Monday.
The 21-year-old Spaniard went down 4-6, 2-6 against wildcard Birrell, 20, and was knocked out of the first grand slam of the year.
Fellow Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo was also knocked out of the first round of the tournament after she lost 3-6, 2-6 to Estonia's Anett Kontaveit.
Spain will now be resting its hopes for the women's titles on Garbine Muguruza, Carla Suarez Navarro and Lara Arruabarrena, who are all set to play Tuesday.