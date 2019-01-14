Kimberly Birrell of Australia in action against Paula Badosa Gibert of Spain during their women's singles round one match of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/HAMISH BLAIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Paula Badosa Gibert of Spain glaring at the lines person who called a coaching violation against her during the match against Kimberly Birrell of Australia during their women's singles round one match of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/HAMISH BLAIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Spain's Paula Badosa lost her first round match against Australian Kimberly Birrell at the Australian Open on Monday.

The 21-year-old Spaniard went down 4-6, 2-6 against wildcard Birrell, 20, and was knocked out of the first grand slam of the year.

Fellow Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo was also knocked out of the first round of the tournament after she lost 3-6, 2-6 to Estonia's Anett Kontaveit.

Spain will now be resting its hopes for the women's titles on Garbine Muguruza, Carla Suarez Navarro and Lara Arruabarrena, who are all set to play Tuesday.