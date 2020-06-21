Spain’s beaches are getting a social-distancing makeover just as international flights to one of the world’s biggest tourism hotspots resume following the lifting of the coronavirus state of alarm almost 100 days after it was first enforced.

Around 100 international flights were scheduled to touch down in Spanish airports on Sunday, the largest being in Madrid and Barcelona, but another 250 domestic flights are also expected to make trips as inter-regional travel restrictions come to an end. EFE-EPA

agh/jt