Carolina Marin of Spain returns a backhand shot against Chen Yufei of China, during the women's singles semifinals of Japan Open 2018 badminton championships in Tokyo, Japan, 15 September 2018. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Chen Yufei of China prepares for a serve against Carolina Marin of Spain, during the women's singles semifinals of Japan Open 2018 badminton championships in Tokyo, Japan, 15 September 2018. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Carolina Marin of Spain celebrates after scoring a point against Chen Yufei of China, during the women's singles semifinals of Japan Open 2018 badminton championships in Tokyo, Japan, 15 September 2018. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Spain's Carolina Marin kept up her good form to reach the final of the Japan Open on Saturday with a 21-12, 21-13 win against China's Chen Yufei.

Marin will face Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the final.

Chen was in control early in the game but, with the score tied at 8 in the first set, the Spaniard seized control and took the set without any trouble.

The second set was also evenly poised until Marin pulled ahead to 18-12 and sealed the game in 39 minutes.

The three-time world champion and reigning Olympic gold medalist will play the final on Sunday against eighth seed Nozomi Okuhara, who defeated her fellow countrywoman Aya Ohori 21-12, 21-12 in the other semi-final.