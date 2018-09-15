Spain's Carolina Marin kept up her good form to reach the final of the Japan Open on Saturday with a 21-12, 21-13 win against China's Chen Yufei.
Marin will face Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the final.
Chen was in control early in the game but, with the score tied at 8 in the first set, the Spaniard seized control and took the set without any trouble.
The second set was also evenly poised until Marin pulled ahead to 18-12 and sealed the game in 39 minutes.
The three-time world champion and reigning Olympic gold medalist will play the final on Sunday against eighth seed Nozomi Okuhara, who defeated her fellow countrywoman Aya Ohori 21-12, 21-12 in the other semi-final.