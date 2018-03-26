Spanish national soccer team coach Julen Lopetegui on Monday said the Argentina team consists not only of Lionel Messi, stressing the improvement Albiceleste has been experiencing since manager Jorge Sampaoli took over.

"When we prepare for a match, we don't overthink about what we have in front of us. We're aware that we played the (reigning world) champion and now we will play the runner-up, a team with extraordinary players and one (particular) extraordinary player (Messi)," Lopetegui said at a press conference on the eve of the match.

"Argentina has improved a lot with the arrival of Sampaoli. We know the team we're going to face, but we don't focus on it expecting it to change," he confirmed.

Lopetegui praised Argentina for its high-quality performance on both defense and attack, adding that this shows the improvement they have made.

The Spanish coach said he thinks every player, including Messi, is on a learning curve as long as he plays.

"I am one of those who thinks that a player is still learning until the day he retires. This applies for all, there are extraordinary players, but a player's learning and experience make him understand his profession better," he added.