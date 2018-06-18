Spain's national soccer team players David de Gea (R), Sergio Ramos (2R), Isco (2L) and Dani Carvajal (L) during a training session in Krasnodar, Russia, June 17, 2018. Spain will play its second FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 match against Iran on 20 June. EFE-EPA (FILE)/Javier Etxezarreta

Spain's national soccer team player Dani Carvajal (R) during a training session in Krasnodar, Russia, June 17, 2018. Spain will play its second FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 match against Iran 20 June. EFE-EPA(FILE)/Javier Etxezarreta

Dani Carvajal, defender of the Spanish national squad, early Monday morning, was busy working out at the gym, according to a video released by the Spanish selection, prior to his possible reappearance against Iran, 48 hours from now.

His efforts to speed-up his recovery before Wednesday's match haven't stopped since he suffered a muscle injury 23 days ago at Real Madrid's Champion's League final at Kiev's Olympic stadium.

He missed Friday's first match against Iran to avoid risking his recovery but has already stated his availability to Spain's national trainer, Fernando Hierro, for the team's return match versus Iran.

Caravajal worked out at Krasnodar FC's sport's facilities, the Spanish team's headquarters in Russia (South East,) to recover his muscle tone prior to Wednesday's match.

It all depends now on team manager, Fernando Hierro if Caravajal is among the starting eleven against Iran in Kazan's stadium.