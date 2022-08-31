A reveler takes part in the Tomatina festival in Buñol, Spain, on August 31, 2022. EFE/Ana Escobar

A reveler takes part in the Tomatina festival in Buñol, Spain, on August 31, 2022. EFE/Ana Escobar

A reveler takes part in the Tomatina festival in Buñol, Spain, on August 31, 2022. EFE/Ana Escobar

The deep red flesh and juice of 130,000 kilograms of tomatoes coated thousands of revelers and inundated the streets of Buñol Wednesday as Spain’s iconic Tomatina festival returned following a thousand-day hiatus due to the pandemic.

The tomato fight got underway at the stroke of midday with six truck loads of the fruit brought in for ammunition.

As is now tradition, the majority among the throngs of participants wore white clothing and goggles, the latter to protect against the acidity of the tomato juice.

(...)