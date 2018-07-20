Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta (C) warms up during a training session of Japan's J.League club Vissel Kobe in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, Jul. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Spanish soccer star, Andres Iniesta, who recently retired from international football and signed with Japan's Vissel Kobe, joined his new teammates for his first training session with the club on Friday morning.

Wearing his number 8, maroon-red club colors, Iniesta looked happy and relaxed as he warmed up with the other players and practiced dribbles and passes, photos provided by epa-efe show.

The club, sixth in the J-league at the season's midway point, also released a limited edition card with a message for fans from Iniesta before what could be his first game on Sunday, against Shonan Bellmare, currently 11th in the J1 League.

The first replica of the soccer star's Vissel Kobe uniform was also released on Thursday, the club tweeted.

The legendary soccer star, who is believed to have inked a multi-year deal with an annual salary of $30 million, was greeted by hundreds of fans as he had arrived at Kansai airport on Wednesday.

Iniesta, who played for Barcelona for 22 years, told reporters waiting for him outside the airport that he wanted to be in top condition for Sunday's game.

The 2010 World Cup winner announced his retirement from international football on Jul. 1 after Spain was knocked out of the World Cup by hosts Russia in the Round of 16.

Last year, Vissel - owned by Japanese internet giant Rakuten Inc., which is currently the shirt sponsor of Barcelona - also signed Lukas Podolski, who is currently recovering from a foot injury.

On Wednesday, Iniesta had wished Podolski a speedy recovery on Twitter, to which Podolski had replied saying he was looking forward to playing with the Barca star in Kobe.