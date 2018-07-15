Spain's motorcycle racer Jorge Martin (Honda) on Sunday claimed his second consecutive victory and fifth of the season in winning the Moto3 race of the German Motorcycling Grand Prix.
The Spaniard finished first in the race held at the Sachsenring circuit, ahead of second-placed Italy's Marco Bezzecchi (KTM) and Britain's John McPhee (KTM), who was third.
"Jorge Martin timed his break to perfection. He extends his Moto3 World Championship lead at the GermanGP!" the competition tweeted of his win.
Martin was top of the world standings on 130 points, seven ahead of Bezzecchi.