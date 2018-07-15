(L-R) Second placed Spanish Marco Bezzecchi of Redox PruestelGP, winner Spanish Jorge Martin of Del Conca Gresini Moto3 and third placed British John McPhee of CIP - Green Power pose on the podium after the Moto3 race of the motorcycling Grand Prix of Germany at the Sachsenring racing circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, on July 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Spanish Jorge Martin of Del Conca Gresini Moto3 celebrates after winning the Moto3 race of the motorcycling Grand Prix of Germany at the Sachsenring racing circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, 15 July 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Spanish Marcos Ramirez of Bester Capital Dubai (C) and Spanish Jorge Martin of Del Conca Gresini Moto 3 (n.88) lead the pack during the Moto3 race of the motorcycling Grand Prix of Germany at the Sachsenring racing circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, on July 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Spanish Jorge Martin of Del Conca Gresini Moto3 celebrates on the podium after winning the Moto3 race of the motorcycling Grand Prix of Germany at the Sachsenring racing circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, 15 July 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Spain's motorcycle racer Jorge Martin (Honda) on Sunday claimed his second consecutive victory and fifth of the season in winning the Moto3 race of the German Motorcycling Grand Prix.

The Spaniard finished first in the race held at the Sachsenring circuit, ahead of second-placed Italy's Marco Bezzecchi (KTM) and Britain's John McPhee (KTM), who was third.

"Jorge Martin timed his break to perfection. He extends his Moto3 World Championship lead at the GermanGP!" the competition tweeted of his win.

Martin was top of the world standings on 130 points, seven ahead of Bezzecchi.