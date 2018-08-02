Sayaka Sato of Japan competes against Carolina Marin of Spain (not pictured) in the women's singles third round match at the 2018 Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships in Nanjing, China, Aug. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/SUNAN LIU CHINA OUT

Spanish Olympic champion Carolina Marin beat 15th seeded Japanese Sayaka Sato 21-7, 21-13 in their round of 16 match of the Badminton World Championships to advance to the last-eight stage.

Sato, ranked 17 in the world, failed to defeat the two-time winner (in 2014 and 2015), who is currently ranked 8 in the world.

Marin, who had won the European badminton championship for the fourth time, would be looking to win the Chinese tournament, that is being held in the eastern Chinese city of Nankin.

The Olympic Champion in Rio 2016 is the only Spaniard remaining in the 24th edition of the championship in China, following the elimination of Beatriz Corrales in the first round, and of Pablo Abian and Luis Enrique Penalver, who lost in the second round on Wednesday.

In a message posted on social media after she defeated Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in her opening match on Tuesday, Marin said she was happy with the strategy of her team in China and with her own physical form.