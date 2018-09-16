Carolina Marin of Spain shows the gold medal and the winner's plate with silver medalist Nozomi Okuhara of Japan after winning the women's singles final of Japan Open 2018 badminton championships in Tokyo, Japan, on Sept. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Nozomi Okuhara of Japan returns a shot against Carolina Marin of Spain during the women's singles final of Japan Open 2018 badminton championships in Tokyo, Japan, on Sept. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Carolina Marin of Spain celebrates after scoring a point during the women's singles final against Nozomi Okuhara of Japan at Japan Open 2018 badminton championships in Tokyo, Japan, on Sept. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Spain's Carolina Marin, Olympic champion and three-time badminton world champion, won the Japan Open women's singles title on Sunday with a victory over Japanese player Nozomi Okuhara 21-19, 17-21, 21-11.

Marin, 25, played an exciting match lasting one hour and 15 minutes, in which Okuhara pushed back to win the second game only to see Marin regain control in the tie-break.

The Spaniard returned to the court at the Japan Open one month after being crowned world champion for the third time in her career.

The Japan Open men's title was claimed by Japanese reigning world champion Kento Momota, who defeated Thailand's Khosit Phetpradab 21-14, 21-11 in a one-sided final.