Ducati Team MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso of Italy (L) and LCR Honda Castrol Team MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow of the United Kingdom (R) in action during qualifying two at the Motorcycling Grand Prix of the Americas at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, USA, on April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Ducati Team MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo in action during qualifying two at the Motorcycling Grand Prix of the Americas at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, USA, on April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Repsol Honda Team MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain in action during qualifying two at the Motorcycling Grand Prix of the Americas at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, USA, on April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Spain's Marc Marquez on Saturday continued his mastery of the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, earning pole position at the United States' annual MotoGP race for the sixth straight year.

The second round of qualifying (Q2) for Sunday's Grand Prix of the Americas was marred by controversy, however, with the five-time defending champion having been placed under investigation for blocking countryman and Yamaha rider Maverick Viñales and forcing him to abandon one of his laps.

Marquez, who rides for the Repsol Honda Team, clinched the top spot on the grid with a best lap of 2:03.658 in Q2, easily besting Viñales's 2:04.064.

Those two will be joined on the front row by Italian Suzuki rider Andrea Iannone.

French Monster Yamaha Tech 3 rider Johann Zarco, Italian Movistar Yamaha's Valentino Rossi and Spanish Ducati Team's Jorge Lorenzo will start on the second row, while LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow, Ducati Team's Andrea Dovizioso and Repsol Honda Team's Dani Pedrosa will start seventh through ninth on the grid.

Marquez - the two-time defending world champion - on Sunday will try to maintain his perfect record at the Grand Prix of the Americas, the third race of the 2018 MotoGP season.

The Spaniard has been first to the checkered flag at every Austin race since its inception in 2013.

Crutchlow currently leads the 2018 MotoGP riders' standings with 38 points, just three ahead of Dovizioso. Marquez is in fifth place with 20 points after two races.