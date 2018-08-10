Marta Perez (R) and Solange Andreia Pereira of Spain after their race in the women's 1500m heats at the Athletics 2018 European Championships, Berlin, Germany, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Laura Muir (L) of Britain and Esther Guerrero (R) of Spain compete in the women's 1,500m qualification at the Athletics 2018 European Championships, Berlin, Germany, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Marta Perez (R) and Solange Andreia Pereira of Spain compete in the women's 1500m heats at the Athletics 2018 European Championships, Berlin, Germany, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Marta Perez and Esther Guerrero of Spain on Friday reached the 2018 European Championships final of the women's 1,500m.

The total for Heat 1 had Guerrero finishing overall with four minutes and 10.14 seconds.

Perez, the Spanish champion, was fifth in Heat 2 with an overall time of four minutes and 4.85 seconds, while the other Spanish runner Solange Andreia Pereira, came ninth and was eliminated.

Perez qualified third for Sunday's final, behind Sofia Ennaoui of Poland and Laura Weightman of the United Kingdom, who came first and second respectively.

Guerrero, meanwhile, earned the 12th and last spot in the final.