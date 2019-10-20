Spain's King Felipe VI (L) and Queen Letizia (R) attend a concert on the eve of the 39th edition of the Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony in Oviedo, Asturias, Spain, 17 October 2019. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain on Sunday embarked on a trip to South Korea and Japan; while in the East Asian island-nation the Spanish royals are set to attend the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito.

Felipe and Letizia were invited to Tuesday's official enthronement ceremony of the Japanese emperor, who ascended to the throne on 1 May.

Several heads of state will also be present at the event.

No bilateral meetings are scheduled to take place during the ceremony according to Japanese protocol, but Felipe VI and Letizia will see other monarchs from Europe such as the royals of Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Though not an official state visit, Felipe VI will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before the enthronement and Spain's Foreign Minister Josep Borrell will hold talks with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi.

This is Felipe VI and Letizia's second visit to Japan after a 2017 trip that was initially planned for April 2016 but got postponed until the main Spanish political parties reached an agreement on a coalition government after the December 2015 general elections.

Spain's head of state and his wife are set to head to Seoul after their stay in Japan to discuss bilateral cooperation in sectors including economy and trade.

The King and Queen are expected to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook to sign several agreements. EFE-EPA

