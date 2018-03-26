Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain in action against Steve Johnson of the US during a third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Yafan Wang of China in action against Angelique Kerber of Germany during a fourth round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Angelique Kerber of Germany in action against Yafan Wang of China during a fourth round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Fernando Verdasco of Spain in action against Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia during a third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia in action Fernando Verdasco of Spain during a third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Fernando Verdasco of Spain reacts after defeating Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia during a third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Sloane Stephens of the US reacts after defeating Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain during a fourth round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain in action against Sloane Stephens of the US during a fourth round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Steve Johnson of the US in action against Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain during a third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Sloane Stephens (L) of the US greets Garbiñe Muguruza (R) of Spain after Stephens defeated Muguruza during a fourth round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

American Sloane Stephens, the No. 13 seed, upset Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza, the No. 3 seed, 6-3, 6-4 on Monday in the round of 16 at the Miami Open in Key Biscayne, Florida.

The 24-year-old Muguruza, the reigning Wimbledon champion, has now lost five times in the fourth round at the Miami Open.

Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion, broke Muguruza in the second game of the first set, but the Spanish star was able to get the break back in the third game.

The 25-year-old Stephens got another break in the 7th game and took the first set 6-3.

Stephens finished the match with a better second serve percentage, giving her the edge over Muguruza.

In the second set, the players held serve until the 5th game, when Muguruza was broken.

Muguruza, however, managed to break right back, making it 3-3, only to be broken again in the next game.

The Spanish star joined top seed Simona Halep, of Romania, and No. 2 seed Caroline Wozniacki, of Denmark, in exiting the Miami Open before the quarterfinals.

Stephens's opponent in the quarterfinals will be Germany's Angelique Kerber, the No. 10 seed, who beat Chinese qualifier Yafan Wang 6-7 (1-7), 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.

On the men's side, Spain's Fernando Verdasco grinded out a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) win over Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis, who knocked Swiss world No. 1 and defending Miami Open champion Roger Federer out of the Masters 1000 event at the Crandon Park Tennis Center.

In the quarterfinals, Verdasco will face countryman Pablo Carreño Busta, who defeated American Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-4.

The 34-year-old Verdasco, the world No. 39, was able to deal with his 21-year-old opponent's powerful serve, which had helped the world No. 175 put away Federer in a second-round match on Saturday.

Kokkinakis, who got a wild card into the qualifying tournament in Key Biscayne, became the lowest ranked player to beat a world No. 1 since Spain's Francisco Clavet, ranked 178th in the world, defeated Australia's Lleyton Hewitt 15 years ago in another match played in Miami.