Timea Babos of Hungary in action against Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their final match at the Monterrey Open tennis tournament in Monterrey, Mexico, 08 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Garbine Muguruza of Spain poses with her trophy after defeating Timea Babos of Hungary in their final match at the Monterrey Open tennis tournament in Monterrey, Mexico, 08 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates a point against Timea Babos of Hungary during their final match at the Monterrey Open tennis tournament in Monterrey, Mexico, 08 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates after defeating Timea Babos of Hungary during their final match at the Monterrey Open tennis tournament in Monterrey, Mexico, 08 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Garbine Muguruza of Spain (R) and Timea Babos of Hungary (L) pose with their trophies after their final match at the Monterrey Open tennis tournament in Monterrey, Mexico, 08 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates after defeating Timea Babos of Hungary during their final match at the Monterrey Open tennis tournament in Monterrey, Mexico, 08 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Spain's Garbine Muguruza rose from a set down and became champion of the 2018 Monterrey Open on Sunday, beating Hungarian Timea Babos 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Babos, the 44th-ranked player in the world, began aggressively against fourth-ranked Muguruza and was close to breaking the serve of the Spaniard, who held up and took a 0-30 lead in the second game.

The winner of the first set was then decided in the sixth game, when Muguruza committed a double fault and the Hungarian took advantage to get ahead with 4-2 on the scoreboard.

Muguruza changed her style in the second set as she began to deploy several powerful shots against her Hungarian rival.

Although Babos managed to pull off an impressive defense, Muguruza secured the second set 6-4.

With a 1-1 draw on the scoreboard, the two started strong in the third set until they reached the sixth game in which Babos committed a pair of double faults, at which time Muguruza attacked with her powerful backhand which led to a decisive break.

Babos then started to lose control as she seemed unable to put up a fight against her Spanish rival in the ninth game.

Muguruza remained patient and then clinched the last set after firing a solid right-hand shot to the edge of the court.

With the Monterrey Open title, Muguruza received 280 points and took home $43,000, for her first victory this season.

Later this year she will compete in the 2018 Roland Garros at the French Open, with its famous outdoor clay courts, which she won in 2016 and where she achieved her first ever Grand Slam title.