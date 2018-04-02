World No. 1 Rafael Nadal on Monday completed his first training on the court inside the iconic Plaza de Toros de Valencia in preparation for the Spanish national team's Davis Cup quarterfinals against Germany.
Nadal, who on Monday retook the top spot in the ATP rankings, exercised under the direction of Spain captain Sergi Bruguera alongside his compatriot, world No. 33 David Ferrer.
Spain is to host Germany from Apr. 6-8.
Nadal and Ferrer took the court following the German team's training session, with twice-daily sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday for each country.