Anastasiia Kovalevska, Kateryna Chupina, and Yelyzaveta Semenenko, dancers who were part of the Ukrainian National Opera Ballet and have been welcomed by the National Dance Company. EFE/ Rodrigo Jiménez

Spain’s National Dance Company (CND) has welcomed six dancers from the National Opera of Ukraine who will be able to continue their careers after the Russian invasion.

Kateryna Chupina, Yelyzaveta Semenenko, Anastasiia Hurska, Aleksandra Berozkyna, Anastasiia Kovalevsk and Marina Lastovyn’s careers were abruptly interrupted on February 24 when Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of their home nation.

A little over two weeks later, with the help of a famous Ukrainian dance couple, Anastasia and Denis Matvienko, the young dancers were able to escape Kyiv and were accepted in the CND’s Emerging Talent programme.

