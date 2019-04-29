Spanish Prime Minister and Secretary General of Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), Pedro Sanchez (C), addresses the media after voting during general elections at polling station in the location of Pozuelo de Alarcon, Madrid, Spain, Apr. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

The leader of Spain's Socialist Party, who is also the country's incumbent prime minister, won a resounding victory in Sunday's general elections, marking the culmination of an unlikely political comeback that saw him overcome numerous hurdles from both within and outside his party.

Pedro Sanchez, 47, has made resilience into his trademark.

Not too long ago, he was ousted from leadership by a group of regional bosses who opposed any kind of prospective government deal with the progressive coalition Unidas Podemos, but he won his mantle back by beating his main rival, former Andalusian regional president Susana Diaz, in the subsequent primaries.

The key to his victory was an unabashedly left-leaning platform that appealed to the party's disaffected base, while Diaz unsuccessfully sought to woo primary voters with a call for moderation and pragmatic bipartisanship.

His outfit on Sunday won 123 of the lower house's 350 seats by a margin of more than three million votes ahead of the second-placed right-wing Popular Party, a net gain of 38 seats compared to the previous term's paltry tally .

The PSOE also earned a comfy majority of the 208 seats in play for the 266-seat Senate, the upper house of parliament.

Holding a PhD in Economics, Sanchez is married and has two daughters. Towering at 1.9 meters (6 feet and 3 inches) tall, he used to play basketball for the Madrid-based team Estudiantes until the age of 21.

His gateway to power was a successful no-confidence vote – the first since democracy was restored in 1978 – against then-Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, a move that flourished thanks to the support of UP and regional parties in Catalonia and the Basque Country.

He took over office on June 1 of last year and has since held the reins of the national government.

A little earlier, in Oct. 2016, a major ideological split within the party had resulted in his forced resignation as leader and lawmaker.

Sanchez opposed the idea of the PSOE allowing its bitter adversary, Rajoy, to rule through its abstention during the investiture process, while many party heavyweights saw that admittedly hard-to-swallow pill as preferable to another repeat election – the previous one had been held only six months earlier – or to joining forces with UP, perceived by some as a dangerous rival.

The steering committee held a dramatic vote at the party's headquarters on Madrid's Ferraz street that Sanchez ended up losing.

But he refused to give up at that critical juncture. He geared up his old Peugeot 407 and started campaigning across the country.

After winning the primaries in May 2017 with 50.21 percent of the vote, he found himself with a clear mandate from the rank-and-file but, at the same time, he was intensely disliked by many in the party's upper echelons.

His 10-month tenure at the helm of the government started off with the most diverse cabinet in Spain's history: it was the executive with the highest proportion of women in the world, and the ministers of the interior and culture were, for the first time ever, openly gay men.

Sanchez himself described it as a "feminist, environmentalist, pro-Europe and social" cabinet.

The government issued decrees such as a 22.3-percent leap in the minimum wage, which soared from 736 euros ($821) up to 900 euros a month.

The minority government still depended on the same parties that boosted his no-confidence efforts to legislate on a confidence-and-supply basis.

This loose and uneasy alliance allowed certain laws to pass, such as the bill ordering the exhumation of military dictator Francisco Franco (who ruled Spain with an iron fist between 1939-75 following a bloody civil war) from the triumphalist mausoleum he was interred in.

But Sanchez was forced to call snap elections on Feb. 15 after the lower house rejected his government's budget bill.

The Catalan parties that had allowed him to become PM now refused to support his budget proposal when their conditions regarding the ongoing trial of separatist leaders were dismissed by the PSOE.

The opposition on the right, meanwhile, accused him of being a traitor for dealing with the pro-Catalan independence movement and called him a "squatter" who was illegally occupying the Moncloa Palace (the Spanish premier's official residence).

In February, Sanchez released a book titled "Manual of Resistance," in which he went over his rollercoaster-like political career.

"I fell down and got up again," Sanchez said during the book's presentation. "My story is that of many Spaniards who during the economic crisis fell and have gotten back up on their feet again."

