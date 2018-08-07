Spanish MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa of Repsol Honda Team in action during the qualification of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of the Czech Republic at Masaryk circuit in Brno, Czech Republic, on Aug. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Spain's rider Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda) said on Tuesday that the Austrian Grand Prix is an important race to assess the improvement of his team.

The Spaniard, who is set to compete in the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring in the MotoGP World Championship between Aug. 10-12, explained that his team had an opportunity to "sort out the issues" recently faced in the races following the Czech Grand Prix.

"We were able to be fast and consistent, and now we'll see if that was down to the better track conditions, or if the changes we made there have actually improved our base setup," Pedrosa said according to his team's official website.

"The Red Bull Ring will be good to check that, as it's usually a demanding track for us, so to have a good feeling there would be very important," he added.

Pedrosa also stated that his team would be using a special Michelin rear tire.

The 32-year-old rider predicted that the weather would play a key role in the upcoming race.