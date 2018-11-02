Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati Team in action during the free practise of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2018 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Australian MotoGP rider Jack Miller of Alma Pramac Racing in action during the free practise of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2018 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team in action during the free practise of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2018 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Spanish MotoGP rider Alex Rins of Team Suzuki Ecstar lift his tyre during the free practise of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2018 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Spanish rider Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) set the pace on Friday in the second free practice of the Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix for the first time in his MotoGP career.

Rins surprised all the MotoGP favorites, clocking one minute and 59.608 seconds at the Sepang circuit.

Rins beat out his compatriot Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda), who has already secured the 2018 MotoGP title, and Italian Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team), who has won the last two Malaysian GPs.

Marquez came second, just 0.093 seconds behind Rins while Australian Jack Miller (Alma Pramac Racing) was third, ahead of fourth-placed Spanish rider Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha).

Italian racers Danilo Petrucci (Alma Pramac Racing) and Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) finished fifth and sixth respectively, while Dovizioso, who was the fastest in the first free practice, came seventh.