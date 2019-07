Several 'mozos', or runners, are chased by bulls of Miura ranch during the last 'encierro,' or running-with-the-bulls, of the Sanfermines festivities in Pamplona, Spain, 14 July 2019. EPA/Javier Lizon

A 'mozo', is caught by the horn of a bull of Miura ranch during the last 'encierro,' or running-with-the-bulls, of the Sanfermines festivities in Pamplona, Spain, 14 July 2019. EPA/Daniel Fernandez

Several 'mozos', or runners, wait for the beginning of the last 'encierro,' or running-with-the-bulls, by bulls of Miura ranch, of the Sanfermines festivities in Pamplona, Spain, 14 July 2019. EPA/Villar Lopez

Several 'mozos', or runners, are chased by bulls of La Palmosilla ranch during the seventh 'encierro,' or running-with-the-bulls, of the Sanfermines festivities in Pamplona, Spain, 13 July 2019. EPA/Javier Lizon

Several 'mozos', or runners, are chased by bulls of La Palmosilla ranch during the seventh 'encierro,' or running-with-the-bulls, of the Sanfermines festivities in Pamplona, Spain, 13 July 2019. EPA/Manuel Castells

A 'mozo' waits sleeping for the beginning the seventh 'encierro,' with bulls of La Palmosilla rancho, during the Sanfermines festivities in Pamplona, Spain, 13 July 2019. EPA/Villar Lopez

The San Fermin festival, also known as the Running of the Bulls, that takes place in Pamplona every year drew to a close on Sunday.

The nine-day-long event sees thousands of visitors descending on the city in northern Spain to soak up the festivities that include "mozos" taking to a 875-meter course through the streets along with six bulls.

Sunday's run saw three people being taken to the hospital after two were gored in the arm and one in the leg, according to medical sources.