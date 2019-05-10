The relationship between northern Spain’s Eibar soccer club and Japan did not end with the departure of striker Takashi Inui last season but has continued to prosper, its international development manager told EFE.

Inui, who is on loan to Alavés from Real Betis, was the key to opening the Japanese market for Eibar, but the club was clear that its strategy for international business with Japan could not only be linked to one player.

"We didn’t just want to have a strong hit with Inui, amortize it, and then abandon the country when he left our club," Eduardo Valdés, head of Eibar, told EFE.

"That's not our message and Eibar is not like that, we take care of relationships, and we were always clear that even if the player left, something that can happen, we wanted to build brand loyalty, create roots."

Sociedad Deportiva Eibar, as the club is called formally, is a Spanish association football (soccer) club based in Eibar, Gipuzkoa, in the country's northern Basque region.

Since the Japanese midfielder’s arrival in Gipuzkoa, Eibar has obtained tangible benefits from its relationship with Japan, based on the idea of "a long-term strategy."

Thus, the club has among its sponsors the Japanese brand Hakoki - former Hitachi Power Tools - since the beginning of this season, which has come to use its facilities to make presentations to customers.

It has also launched an alliance with Tokyo Verdy, the most successful team in Japanese soccer that tries to return to the top tier - it was about to do so with Spaniard Miguel Angel Lotina at the helm last December, but missed out on promotion.

Valdés, who spoke with EFE in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on the occasion of his participation in the World Football Summit Asia forum, said that his international strategy goes beyond Japan.

"We have started to develop strategies in India and Indonesia, which are countries that are growing in audience and consumption of football, and where not many clubs have positioned themselves," he said.

They have also launched a strategy in China, where they have some 400 shareholders.

He also explained how Eibar was presented to people who were thousands of miles from Spain.

The story of a small club that in recent seasons has been boosted among the biggest in Spanish football is well understood in other territories.

"Everyone empathizes with our history, being the smallest club in Spain’s La Liga, with the lowest budget in the category and the efforts we have made to develop a business model that is on everyone's lips," he said.

"In Asia, it has been one of the keys of our success, it shows what you can achieve with very little."

With this story, the club also aims to promote its town, where Valdés says they are delighted by the impact generated by the club and its strategies to attract international audiences.

However, Eibar is aware that, although this year their permanence in La Liga is assured, it is logical to think that the team could be relegated in a bad season.

Their activities are focused on one thing: to generate a solid economic base that allows them to return to the top tier instead of dropping out of it.

"So far we are doing very well, but there will come a season when we have to go back down, what we are building is a solid enough base in case of descending, ascending quickly," Valdés said.

As to whether the club was looking for a new Inui, he said they are on the lookout.

"We have a great network of scouts, I am sure they are investigating and as soon as an opportunity arises, they will study it," he added.

"If we are lucky we can count on a new Inui, but what is clear is that it was a great experience to have him." EFE

mam/hh/rb