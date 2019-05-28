Spanish referee Carlos Clos Gomez gestures during the presentation of the video assistant referee (VAR) operation room at the headquarters of the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF) in Madrid, Spain, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHEMA MOYA

Spain’s soccer federation gave its full backing to a police probe into match-fixing in the country’s first and second divisions after 11 players were placed under arrest or investigation on Tuesday.

The federation’s vice president in charge of integrity, Ana Muñoz, said soccer’s ruling body could not stand on the sidelines of events, no matter how disagreeable they seemed.

“We are all allied against corruption, wherever it might be,” Muñoz told the media at a specially-convened press conference outside the federation. “We are cooperating fully with the national police in this operation, which is underway at the moment by court order.”

She added that the federation was receiving information on the investigation and had committed itself to an "absolute collaboration with the national police in the operation."

She said the police were doing “a magnificent job” investigating corruption in sports and money laundering linked to “corrupt practices.”

Muñoz added that the federation would not interfere in the operation ordered by an investigating court to avoid compromising the outcome of the probe.

She said that the investigation had been triggered "as a result of a complaint filed by LaLiga last season."

Javier Tebas, President of LaLiga, previously said that the operation could have been triggered by a complaint lodged by his organization.

Asked about the arrest of Agustin Lasaosa, president of soccer club Huesca, which had been allegedly implicated in match-fixing, Muñoz said: "I want to be cautious about the people who allegedly participated in this type of events because they are being probed by the National Police at this time and then there will be a judge.”

Huesca issued a statement Tuesday denying any wrongdoing.

Muñoz said that the federation’s President Luis Rubiales had a very clear objective in mind when he created her job: to combat corruption.

Spain’s National Police began the probe against alleged match-fixing by carrying out raids early Tuesday, beginning at Huesca’s headquarters, where the club’s lawyer, Pedro Camarero, told EFE there had been arrests including that of Lasaosa.

The president later returned to the club's headquarters accompanied by investigators who proceeded to search the premises. He was not in handcuffs.

The origin of LaLiga’s complaint, in May 2018, had been alleged irregularities detected in a match between Huesca and Nastic de Tarragona where unusual patterns in betting on the match had been detected. EFE

