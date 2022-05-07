A relative of Gregorio Rebollo García, a survivors of Nazi camps, places a portrait at the memorial in Madrid, Spain on May 7, 2022. EFE/ Fernando Alvarado

Stolpersteine dedicated to Juan Bonet Bonell, Jesús Santos Alonso and Miguel Santos Alonso, victims of the Nazi regime, on display in Madrid, Spain on May 7, 2022. EFE/Fernando Alvarado

Around 650 brass stumbling blocks dotted across Spain help preserve the memory of the over 9,000 Republican prisoners who were deported to Nazi concentration camps during World War II, a dark and seldom-discussed chapter in the country’s history whose scars are still felt to this day.

Since the Stolpersteine project was launched by German artist Gunter Demnig in 1992, some 70,000 of the cobble-sized plaques have been fitted in over 1,200 locations, marking the final place of residence chosen by victims of the Holocaust, including Jews, Romani, people with disabilities, homosexuals and political prisoners.

A total of 9,161 Spanish Republican prisoners were deported to Nazi concentration camps during World War II, of whom 5,166, almost 60%, were executed or died from the inhumane conditions in which they were forced to live.

(...)