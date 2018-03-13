Fernando Verdasco of Spain in action against Taylor Fritz of the USA during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Taylor Fritz of the USA in action against Fernando Verdasco of Spain during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in action against Elina Svitolina from Ukraine during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in action against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Spain's Carla Suarez qualified for round of 16 of the Indian Wells tennis tournament after defeating Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the third round, while fellow Spaniard Fernando Verdasco lost to Taylor Fritz from the United States.

Suarez, the twenty-seventh seed, defeated Svitolina, fourth favorite, 7-5, 6-3 in one hour and 29 minutes, while Fritz won against Verdasco 4-6, 6-2 and 7-6 (1) in two hours and seven minutes in a closely fought match.

Suarez is set to face the American Danielle Collins, who defeated Russia's Sofya Zhuk 6-4 and 6-4 in 3rd round, while Taylor Fritz will face-off with Croatia's Borna Coric.