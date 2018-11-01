Spanish MotoGP driver Maverick Viñales of Movistar Yamaha attends a press conference ahead the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2018 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Fresh off his win Down Under, Spanish MotoGP rider Maverick Viñales on Thursday said he would build on the momentum he gained as he prepares for the upcoming Malaysia Grand Prix.

On Sunday, Viñales made his first triumph of 2018 after he emerged victorious at the Australian MotoGP, ending Yamaha's 25-race winless drought.

"I think now we can do even better because we are more relaxed and let's see if that can help us to improve, and help Yamaha," the 23-year-old Movistar Yamaha rider said in a press conference.

"I want to try to be competitive and be in front and try and finish the season well in the standings. It's important to not lose this momentum now," he added.

The free practices are due to kick off on Friday, two days ahead of the race at the Sepang International Circuit.