Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez (R) hugs his wife Lilian Tintori (L) while speaking to the media in Caracas, Venezuela, May, 2, 2019. EPA/FILE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

The leader of Venezuela’s opposition will not be able to ask for political asylum from within the Spanish Embassy in Caracas where he has been staying, Spain's top diplomat said Monday.

Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said that Spanish law impeded opposition leader Leopoldo López from asking for political asylum at the legation, where he has been since May 1.

"There has been a lot of confusion about the conditions under which he has been staying and whether or not he had sought asylum,” Borrell said. “It is clear, according to our legislation, political asylum can only be requested when arriving in Spanish territory. That stipulation also applies to López,” Borrell said.

Spain’s top diplomat told a gathering of journalists about López’s inability to request asylum in Caracas before the start of an annual meeting of the Scientific Council of the Elcano Royal Institute, the main Spanish center for international studies.

Spain's King Felipe VI was presiding the meeting at a royal palace located at the Granja de San Ildefonso near the central city of Segovia.

López, his wife, Lilian Tintori, and their 15-month-old daughter are currently staying at the residence of the Spanish ambassador in Venezuela, where they went to after he was freed by the military having spent almost 14 years in custody under house arrest.

The top diplomat said Lopez's case was "one of a host and protected person," which "imposes a series of logical rules of behavior," Borrell added.

"This is because the Embassy of Spain cannot be a center that dedicates itself to activities other than its normal ones. This is good for Leopoldo López's own stay there, thus making everything clear. He will remain at the embassy,” Borrell said.

According to the minister, although Spain’s diplomatic legation is "Spanish territory for the purposes of territorial inviolability, it is not considered Spanish territory for the purposes of requesting asylum," which can only be done once the seeker sets foot on Spanish soil.

"Imagine the number of people who would try to do so instead of risking crossing the Mediterranean to ask for it when they set foot in Spain," the minister said.

cpg/hh