Spain's participation at the recently concluded Winter Paralympic Games in PyeongChang in South Korea was a great success as they took home two medals and four certificates, according to the Spanish Paralympics Committee.

Visually impaired Spanish skier Jon Santacana along with his sighted guide Miguel Galindo had played their fourth and last Games together in PyeongChang and won the silver in the super combined event.

The Spaniards could have won another medal, but had to settle for three certificates.

Luck eluded them especially on the first day, in downhill, where they finished fourth, and in Super-G where, too, they finished fourth.

The duo finished seventh in Giant slalom and disqualified in slalom.

After sixteen years of competing at the highest level, Santacana and Galindo will put an end to their career at the World Cup in Switzerland in 2019, in which they hope to win a medal.

Barcelona rider Astrid Fina had won a bronze in the snowboard cross, her first race, losing the gold to Netherlands' Bibian Mentel-Spee and the silver to her compatriot Lisa Bunschoten, and finished sixth in the other snowboard event, the slalom, winning a certificate.

The PyeongChang Paralympics were also the first Games for Victor Gonzalez, 47, who participated in two snowboard events but could only secure a meritorious twelfth place in the cross.

He blamed his weak performance on excessive fatigue caused by his injury.

The Spanish Paralympic committee said that as only four athletes had participated in the games, the results were satisfactory but that it was also a wake-up call to start preparations with Beijing 2022 and later editions in mind.