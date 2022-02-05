Gema Neira Surribas posing with garbage that has been turned into urban furniture. EFE/Cabalar

The northern Spanish city of A Coruña is turning garbage into urban furniture in a green revolution.

The initiative led by entrepreneur Gema Neira Surribas aims to transform waste into resources through eco-design. EFE