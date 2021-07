Javier and Kevin, ex-leaders of the Madrid branch of the Latin King, during an interview with Efe. EFE/ Zipi

“I have forgiven myself, I have paid the price,” says Javier, pseudonym for an ex-leader of the Madrid branch of the Latin Kings, one of the largest street and prison gangs in the world.

Like his compatriot Kevin, Javier has managed to escape the criminal world, one in which both became ‘kings’ in the organized crime gang after years of violence and bloodshed.EFE