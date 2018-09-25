Sergio Garcia of Spain reacts on the twelfth hole during the singles matches during the Ryder Cup 2016 at the Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota, US, Oct. 02, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

Spanish golfers Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm were infusing passion into Team Europe as the Ryder Cup kicked into full swing on Tuesday outside Paris.

The biennial golf competition between the United States and Europe starts Friday morning and runs until Sunday at Le Golf National, in which Team Europe is hungry to reclaim the title from the US.

"We are both a haven of peace," Rahm said wryly, eliciting a smile from Garcia, as the two spoke to EFE ahead of the first practice session.

"I think the passion that we bring and that is brought by Spanish golf is a recipe that works very well in this competition," the 23-year-old added, recalling the prodigious Ryder duo of Jose Maria Olazabal and the late Severiano Ballesteros.

"Once you get to Ryder, what you've done before does not matter, it's just about playing better than your opponents that day," Rahm explained, ahead of his Ryder Cup debut.

Garcia, who is returning for his ninth Ryder Cup, said "There have been many already, but I'm still very enthusiastic, eager to help the whole team and make them feel comfortable and to give their best."

Garcia is one of four golfers chosen by Danish captain Thomas Bjorn to join the eight members automatically classified by their results and position in the World Golf Ranking, in which Rahm is No. 8.

Francesco Molinari of Italy, world No. 5 and one of Team Europe's main strengths, told EFE that "I know Sergio is going to be very important this week for the whole team, and he deserves to be one of the most important members."

The Europeans face one of the most powerful teams in the history of US golf, illuminated by star player Tiger Woods, who has returned to top form this season and on Sunday won his first tournament in five years.

Rahm and Garcia are well aware of the complicated course at Le Golf National, where they played the French Open in June.

"We had a good time, we were both there to win and hopefully we can play similarly to how we played that week," Garcia said, and recommended that his compatriot have fun in his first Ryder Cup.

Rahm was enthusiastic, saying that Garcia "played his first Ryder when I was not yet five years old. He's an idol and it would be an honor to share a match with him."

By: Juan Luis Guillen