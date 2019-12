Undated picture of several volumes of the Japanese manga magazine Tezukomi in Tokyo, Japan. EFE-EPA/MARÍA ROLDÁN

Handout portrait provided by Spanish illustrator Belén Ortega at the 25th edition of the Salon del Manga in Barcelona, October 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/BELEN ORTEGA

Image of the story "Doppelgänger" by Spanish writer Víctor Santos and illustrator Belén Ortega in Tokyo, Japan. EFE-EPA/MARÍA ROLDÁN

“A dream come true” is how Spanish illustrator Belen Ortega describes the first-ever publication in Japan of one of her works in Tezu Comi, the monthly manga magazine which comes out on Thursday.

The comic, entitled "Doppelgänger," is an homage to the so-called “Father of Manga,” Osamu Tezuka, a prolific cartoonist widely considered to be the Japanese equivalent to Walt Disney. EFE-EPA