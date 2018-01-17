Carolina Marin of Spain in action during her women's singles first round match against Grace Chua Hui Zhen of Singapore at the Perodua Malaysia Masters 2018 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/AFIQ ISMAIL

Spanish badminton star Carolina Marin shook off a bad start to defeat Singapore's Chua Hui Zhen Grace 21-17, 21-10 Wednesday and advance to the second round of the Malaysia Masters.

The world No. 4 fell behind 9-3 in the early going before reeling off eight straight points to take an 11-9 lead at the mid-game interval.

She then stretched that advantage to 18-13 before Chua closed the gap to 19-17 with a smash directly at Marin that forced an error.

The 2016 Olympic gold medalist in women's singles, however, clinched the set two points later when her 96th-ranked Singaporean opponent netted a forehand.

Marin got out of the gates more quickly in the second set, earning a 12-8 lead and then taking nine of the last 11 points to seal the comfortable victory.

Next up for Marin in Thursday's second round will be Danish world No. 49 Mette Poulsen, who defeated Taiwanese world No. 38 Chiang Mei Hui 21-14, 19-21, 21-12 in her opening match on Wednesday.

Many of the world's best men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles players are in action this week at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

The Malaysia Masters is the first Super 500 event of the inaugural season of the BWF World Tour of badminton, which comprises most of the year's biggest badminton tournaments.

Three Super 1000 events (second-highest tier), five Super 750 tournaments (third-highest), seven Super 500 events (fourth-highest) and 11 Super 300 events (fifth-highest) will be held throughout the year leading up to December's BWF World Tour Finals (highest tier) in Ghangzhou, China.

The 2018 BWF World Championships, which will be held in late July and early August in Nanjing, China, and is the biggest event on this year's badminton calendar, is not a BWF World Tour event.