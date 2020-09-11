A proposal to declare the birthday of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos as a holiday has triggered an outrage in the Philippines with some opposing the reverence given to the strongman, who is accused of murdering and torturing thousands during his martial law rule.
The opponents of the idea to mark Sep. 11 as “Marcos Day”, which was cleared by Congress or the lower chamber of parliament and now needs a Senate nod for enactment, said it was another attempt to give a clean chit to the late authoritarian and his family. EFE-EPA
