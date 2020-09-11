Priests greet former First Lady of the Philippines Imelda Marcos on a video conference during a mass to mark the 103rd birth anniversary of former Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos at the Heroes Cemetery in Taguig, Philippines, 11 September 2020. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Protesters hold a banner with a message criticizing former Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos during a demonstration at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani (Monument of Heroes) in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 11 September 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Protesters burn a composite image of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and former president Ferdinand Marcos during a demonstration at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani (Monument of Heroes) in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 11 September 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Protesters hold a banner with a message criticizing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and former president Ferdinand Marcos during a demonstration at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani (Monument of Heroes) in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 11 September 2020. According to reports, a bill at Congress is seeking to declare 11 September a special holiday to commemorate the birth of former political strongman Ferdinand Marcos in his home province of Ilocos Norte. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A proposal to declare the birthday of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos as a holiday has triggered an outrage in the Philippines with some opposing the reverence given to the strongman, who is accused of murdering and torturing thousands during his martial law rule.

The opponents of the idea to mark Sep. 11 as “Marcos Day”, which was cleared by Congress or the lower chamber of parliament and now needs a Senate nod for enactment, said it was another attempt to give a clean chit to the late authoritarian and his family. EFE-EPA

sgs/dss/ssk