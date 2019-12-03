The notorious red light district of Patpong has grown from a tiny neighborhood in the Thai capital on the sidelines of the Vietnam War, from where United States intelligence officers would run their clandestine operations, into an international hub and destination for the global sex tourism industry.

Its decades-long history is being brought to life for the first time at Patpong Museum, located down one of the neighborhood’s many narrow alleys that house hundreds of brothels, through press clippings, photographs, videos and original Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) documents. EFE-EPA