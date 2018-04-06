Tiger Woods of the US hits his tee shot on the twelfth hole during the first round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, 05 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREW GOMBERT

American golfer Jordan Spieth leads with six under par after the first round of the 2018 Augusta Masters, the first big event of the season which commenced on Thursday at the historic Augusta National Golf Club.

Spieth enjoyed a two-shot lead over his compatriots Tony Finau (-4) and Matt Kuchar (-4). He was also ahead of other participating golfers, including American Patrick Reed (-3) and Charley Hoffman (-3), Swedish Henrik Stenson (-3), Canadian Adam Hadwin (-3), Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy (-3), Spanish Rafa Cabrera Bello (-3) and Haotong Li (-3), the first Chinese among the world's 50 best golfers.

It was a complicated day for Spain's Sergio Garcia, winner of the green champion jacket in 2017, who hit an octuple bogey 13 on the par-5 15th hole, the worst one-hole score in the history of the Masters, and finished penultimate with a total of +9.

"It's the first time in my career where I make a 13 without missing a shot. Unfortunately, the ball did not want to stop," said Garcia, after five consecutive balls went into the water on the same hole where he scored an eagle (-2) in the final round last year when he played towards his first win of a grand Master.

With his record of 14 major championships, American golf legend Tiger Woods returned to the Masters after two years of absence due to his injuries. Woods performed well enough with a final result of +1, placing him in tied 29th place after the first day.