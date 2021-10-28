DUBLIN, 28/10/2021.-modern zombies, witches and ghosts, Ireland recovers this weekend the original spirit of Halloween remembering to Púca, a popular creature of the celtic folklore that "resurrects" every year in the "Ancestral East" of the island Esmeralda. Allen Kiely/Tourism Ireland/ALONE ALONE PUBLISHING/USE AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE NEWS THAT ACCOMPANIES (COMPULSORY CREDIT)

DUBLIN, 28/10/2021.-modern zombies, witches and ghosts, Ireland recovers this weekend the original spirit of Halloween remembering to Púca, a popular creature of the celtic folklore that "resurrects" every year in the "Ancestral East" of the island Esmeralda.

With Halloween just around the corner, Ireland looks set to celebrate the ancient tradition with the spirit of Púca, a popular shape-shifting creature from the Celtic folklore that every year inhabits the country’s Ancient East.

The Púca festival, in its second edition, will bring music, myths, light and fire shows and food to the towns of Athboy, Trim and Drogheda, which are steeped in the Celtic legends and traditions of Samhain, the Gaelic festival of the dead.

Slane Castle, known for hosting open-air concerts including those of Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, R.E.M., U2, the Rolling Stones and Metallica, will join in celebrations this year.

The castle’s residents, Earls of Mount Charles Alexander and Carina Conyngham, have not yet revealed who would perform in this year’s edition.

The most famous Irish mythological creatures such as the Boann, the Morrígan, far darrig and Púca, will come to life for the first time in the castle and its surroundings for visitors wandering through the woods at dusk.

