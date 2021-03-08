For refugees and asylum seekers, starting a new life in the United Kingdom presents a host of tough challenges, from learning the language to finding common ground with the locals.
But a grassroots soccer team in southern England has stepped in to help the newcomers to integrate and make friends in their new home.
“Borders divide us but there are no borders in football — we are the United Nations!”, Tomson Chalke, founder and chairman of Sanctuary Strikers Football Club, tells epa-efe. EFE-EPA
epa-nh/ks