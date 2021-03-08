Mud sticks to the boots of Sanctuary Strikers Football Club players as the team plays against Goring United in Goring-On-Thames, Britain, 13 December 2020. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

A Sanctuary Strikers Football Club badge is seen on a player's jersey in Reading, Britain, 11 October 2020. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

The Sanctuary Strikers Football Club keeper guards his goal as his team plays against Reading West in Reading, Britain, 11 October 2020. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Sanctuary Strikers Football Club players warm up before they play against Reading West in Reading, Britain, 11 October 2020. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Adam Hussai of the Sanctuary Strikers Football Club poses for a portrait in Reading, Britain, 11 October 2020. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

For refugees and asylum seekers, starting a new life in the United Kingdom presents a host of tough challenges, from learning the language to finding common ground with the locals.

But a grassroots soccer team in southern England has stepped in to help the newcomers to integrate and make friends in their new home.

“Borders divide us but there are no borders in football — we are the United Nations!”, Tomson Chalke, founder and chairman of Sanctuary Strikers Football Club, tells epa-efe. EFE-EPA

epa-nh/ks