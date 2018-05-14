Flamengo player Peruvian Paolo Guerrero celebrates after scoring against Chapecoense during the Brazilian Championship match at Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FLAMENGO/Staff images

The Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday extended the doping sanction against Peru national soccer captain Paolo Guerrero to 14 months total, which means the striker will miss the 2018 World Cup.

Guerrero, 34, was originally suspended for a year after a routine doping test in October 2017 detected a cocaine metabolite, but FIFA, soccer's world governing body, subsequently reduced the penalty to six months and the player returned to action May 6 with Brazilian club Flamengo.

The Peruvian appeared before the Lausanne, Switzerland-based CAS earlier this month to argue that the suspension was unjustified, maintaining that the cocaine metabolite entered his system via tea made in a pot that previously contained coca leaf.

At the same time, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) asked CAS to increase the length of Guerrero's suspension to two years.

Monday's CAS ruling will keep Guerrero off the field until January 2019.

While the judges accepted that Guerrero "did not attempt to enhance his performance by ingesting the prohibited substance," the CAS said in its decision, "the Panel considered that the Player did bear some fault or negligence, even if it was not significant, and that he could have taken some measures to prevent him from committing the (doping violations)."

The ruling comes a day after Peru, whose last World Cup appearance was in 1982, included Guerrero on the 25-man roster submitted to FIFA ahead of next month's tournament in Russia.

Guerrero is "destroyed" after learning of the CAS decision, his mother told Peru's RPP Noticias radio.

"He has barely begun to play again and they have dealt him this evil blow," Petronila Gonzales, known as "Doña Peta," said from Brazil.

"He is a boy who has come up from below, and now they have brought him down," she said.

Doña Peta, the sister of late Peru goalkeeper Jose "Caico" Gonzalez, is a public figure in her own right.