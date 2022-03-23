Asia’s largest tulip garden, blooming with 1.5 million colorful flowers on a foothill garden, opened its gates to visitors on Wednesday, in a spectacle that signals the onset of spring in the idyllic but troubled Kashmir Valley of India.
Authorities said the 30-hectare sprawling garden was thrown open with the hopes that it would attract visitors from across the world to boost tourism in the region battered by decades of an armed insurgency against Indian rule.
Some 68 varieties of the genus of spring-blooming bulbs have sprouted in the garden, located on the foot of the lush green Zabarwan hills and overlooking the famed Dal Lake in Srinagar, the main city of the region.
