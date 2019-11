A South African rugby supporter blows a Vuvuzela whilst waiting for the national team known as the Springboks as they start a trophy tour in Pretoria, South Africa 07 November 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

South African rugby supporters cheer members of the South African national team known as the Springboks as they start a trophy tour in Pretoria, South Africa 07 November 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

South African rugby supporters line a street waiting for the national team known as the Springboks as they start a trophy tour in Pretoria, South Africa 07 November 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

South African rugby supporters cheer for the South African national team, the Springboks, as they watch the team meet President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, 07 November 2019. EFE/EPA/YESHIEL PANCHIA

South Africa's world cup winning rugby team on Thursday paraded the Webb Ellis Cup in front of tens of thousands of people who lined the streets of Johannesburg to welcome the team back from Japan.

The Springboks began their victory lap at the Union buildings — the seat of government in Pretoria — where they were welcomed by President Cyril Ramaphosa. EFE-EPA