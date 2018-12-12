FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele (2nd R) scores a goal against Tottenham during a Champions League match on Tuesday, Dec. 11, in Barcelona. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Garcia

FC Barcelona striker Lionel Messi (R) tries to get around Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld during a Champions League match at Camp Nou in Barcelona on Tuesday, Dec. 11. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

Tottenham's Lucas Moura (L) scores a goal against FC Barcelona during a Champions League match on Tuesday, Dec. 11, in Barcelona. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

Tottenham Hotspur salvaged a 1-1 draw here Tuesday with FC Barcelona to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage.

The Catalan club won Group B with 14 points. Spurs finished tied on points with Inter Milan at 8, but the Premier League side claimed second place by virtue of their head-to-head record against the Italian squad.

Barça, already assured of a berth in the round of 32, fielded a starting 11 with eight changes from the lineup that whipped Espanyol in LaLiga last weekend.

With Lionel Messi on the bench, Ousmane Dembele made the most of his moment in the spotlight, putting the hosts ahead 1-0 in the 7th minute, stealing the ball from one defender and fooling another before beating Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris.

The visitors were more positive in the second half, with Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane threatening Jasper Cillessen's net, and Barça coach Ernesto Valverde grew worried enough to insert Messi for the final 30 minutes.

Tottenham also made changes, replacing Heung-Min Son with Lucas Moura, who got the crucial equalizer in the 85th minute.