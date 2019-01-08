Chelsea's Marcos Alonso (R) plays the ball against Tottenham Hotspur in the 1st leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal at London's Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 8. EFE-EPA/NEIL HALL/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Davinson Sanchez (L) of Tottenham Hotspur challenges Chelsea's Eden Hazard during the 1st leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal at London's Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 8. EFE-EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur converts a penalty against Chelsea in the 1st leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal at London's Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 8. EFE-EPA/NEIL HALL/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Tottenham Hotspur can thank the video assistant referee for their 1-0 victory over Chelsea here Tuesday in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal.

VAR was decisive in setting the stage for the only goal of the London derby at Wembley.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga fouled Spurs striker Harry Kane in the box in the 25th minute and referee Michael Oliver awarded a penalty, but then decided to consult VAR to determine whether the attacking player was onside.

Once VAR official Chris Kavanagh gave the nod, Oliver pointed to the spot and Kane converted.

At the other end of the field, Spurs keeper Paulo Gazzaniga survived both of Chelsea's first-half chances with some help from the woodwork.

N'Golo Kante hit the post on close range after Kane's goal and Gazzaniga redirected Callum Hudson-Odoi's shot onto the post on the second occasion.

The Blues dominated for stretches of the second half, but failed to equalize.

The second leg is set for Jan. 24 at Stamford Bridge.