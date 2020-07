A Bosnian Muslim woman pray during the funeral in the Potocari Memorial Center, Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 11 July 2020. EFE/EPA/FEHIM DEMIR

A Bosnian Muslim woman pray during the funeral in the Potocari Memorial Center, Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 11 July 2020. EFE/EPA/FEHIM DEMIR

With messages of pain and calls for reconciliation, Bosnia-Herzegovina held commemorations Saturday for the 25th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide.

The solemn ceremony was joined by a number of world leaders who sent in video messages to mark the event.EFE-EPA

