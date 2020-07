Nurija Mehmedovic lives next to the Srebrenica–Potocari Memorial Center and from her window she can see the rows of white grave stones that mark out the resting places of thousands of victims of the massacre, including her father and one of her brothers.

They were both assassinated 25 years ago by the Bosnian Serb Army along with roughly 8,000 others in what the international justice system now regards as an act of genocide.EFE

