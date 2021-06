A dead bloated fish, presumably belonging to the Tetraodontidae family, lies washed ashore amid granules of plastic raw materials from the burnt ship MV X-Press Pearl on the beach of Negombo, north-west of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 02 June 2021 (issued 03 June 2021). EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lankan fishermen hold a fishing net with plastic fiber clinging on it due to materials polluting the sea from the fire ravaged MV X-Press Pearl which is now sinking off the coast of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 02 June 2021 (issued 03 June 2021). EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

A dead sea crab (Portunus pelagicus) lies washed ashore amid granules of plastic raw materials from the burnt ship MV X-Press Pearl on the beach of Negombo, north-west of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 02 June 2021 (issued 03 June 2021). EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

The Sri Lankan government is probing a possible marine disaster, including deaths of some marine animals, due to a sunken cargo vessel after animal carcasses washed ashore following the shipwreck, officials said Tuesday.

A wildlife department spokesperson told EFE that the authorities found carcasses of at least 14 turtles, three dolphins, and few sea birds in the coastal area. EFE

