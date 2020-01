A lone waiter arranges tables at the restaurant of a five star tourist hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 12 January 2020 (issued 14 January 2020). EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

A mother and child have the beach to themselves near a tourist hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 12 January 2020 (issued 14 January 2020). EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

The almost deserted poolside of a tourist hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 12 January 2020 (issued 14 January 2020). EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lanka, the Indian Ocean island known for its pristine beaches and sprawling tea plantations, has recorded a drastic slump in tourist numbers in 2019 after the Easter bombings.

The significant drop in tourist activity is one of the myriad consequences of the 21 April terrorist attacks on three luxury hotels and as many Catholic churches in Sri Lanka during Easter celebrations.