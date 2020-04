Members of the Sri Lankan Navy musical band perform music to boost the morale of people near the apartments buildings during an island-wide curfew, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 08 April 2020. EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

People react from their home as members of the Sri Lankan Navy musical band perform music to boost the morale of people near the apartments buildings during an island-wide curfew, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 08 April 2020. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lanka beats coronavirus fear with the sound of music

Sri Lanka police are using the soft power of music to help people in coronavirus-hit areas stay calm and beat the health scare amid rising Covid-19 cases in the island nation.

On Wednesday evening, a pleasantly surprising sound of music broke through the eerie silence in Maradana, a densely-populated neighborhood in Colombo.EFE-EPA

ap-ssk